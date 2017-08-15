WATCH: First 5 music videos aired on MTV

Jan Butchofsky/Getty Images

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thirty-six years ago in 1981, Americans tuned in to the premiere of Music Television (MTV), the world’s first 24-hour video music channel.

» RELATED: MTV returns to live TV with ‘TRL’-style show



The four hour broadcast began at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1, 1981, with footage of the 1981 Space Shuttle launch and 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, both set to rock music.

Then, MTV aired its very first music video: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by British group, The Buggles.

>> Read more trending news

Here are the first five music videos aired on MTV:

“Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles

“You Better Run” by Pat Benatar

“She Won’t Dance With Me” by Rod Stewart

“You Better You Bet” by The Who

“Little Susie’s On the Up” by Ph.D

Want to watch the entire four-hour broadcast? According to AV Club, someone recorded the whole thing and it’s available for download here.