WATCH: Church holds service themed after 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

2 Chainz has created a new Atlanta landmark. The rapper painted a home pink and wrote "TRAP" on the front. The house mimics his album's cover art. Hundreds have lined up to see the social media sensation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Rapper 2 Chainz perfroms onstage at night four of the Late Night Concert during the 2017 BET Experience at The Novo by Microsoft on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta’s most talked-about temporary landmark just made its way back into the spotlight — on the sanctuary stage of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta, that is.

>> 2 Chainz creates Atlanta's latest landmark

In an effort to “Make the Church Relevant Again,” church leaders took a marketing tip from Atlanta-based hip-hop star 2 Chainz himself and decorated their sanctuary with a miniature Pink Trap House, a pink stove and a pink toy car.

>> 2 Chainz forced to postpone tour after injury

The church shared its one-of-a-kind service led by Bishop William Murphy on Facebook Live and as of Monday morning, the post has garnered nearly 30,000 views.

>> Watch the clip here

Viewers and attendees alike lauded Bishop’s and the dReam Center Church’s unique way of attracting the youth for its Sunday service.

And 2 Chainz himself took to Instagram to praise the service, writing, “I think it’s dope to be used by God in different ways.”

>> See the post here



Seems like somebody was praying for me this morning !! " pink traphouse " made it to yet another sermon , I think it's dope to be used by God in different ways A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

2 Chainz’ Pink Trap House, a flipped home at 1530 Howell Mill painted pink to mimic his album’s cover art, was a hot Instagram spot last month.

>> 2 Chainz Pink Trap House offers free HIV testing



The artist, currently performing in a pink wheelchair after breaking his leg on tour, initially used the venue to host a listening party to promote his project with actress and writer Issa Rae, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

>> On AJC.com: Atlanta's newest landmark takes social media by storm thanks to 2 Chainz

But the house was also used as a site for free HIV testing and for a “Trap Church” event hosted by Street Groomers, a neighborhood watch group and local faith leaders such as Michael Wortham, minister of young adults at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

>> Read more trending news



While the Pink Trap House lease was up July 7, it seems marketing genius 2 Chainz is still making an impact around town.