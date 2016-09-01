Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 13, 2017

WATCH: Chick-fil-A protesters covered in fake blood disrupt Cow Appreciation Day

Comments

Related

View Larger
WATCH: Chick-fil-A protesters covered in fake blood disrupt Cow Appreciation Day
Chick-fil-A cow
Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day
Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day

By ActionNewsJax.com

TAMPA, Fla. —

A group of protesters picked one of the busiest days of the year to interrupt lunch at a Florida Chick-fil-A.

>> Read more trending news

The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded to Facebook, showed a number of people in cow suits covered in fake blood entering a Chick-fil-A near Tampa.

>> Watch the viral video here

Here are the unwelcome guests, thankfully I had all the children locked in the play area so they couldn't see our hear what was going on!

Customer Tina Leacock, who was in the fast-food restaurant with her kids, took video of the incident, which happened on Cow Appreciation Day.

A restaurant manager called 911, but the protesters had already left by the time police arrived, WTVT reported.

“We came in there with the approach to show the reality of this is what’s happening to these animals,” Kayla Leaming, an organizer with Direct Action Everywhere, told WTVT.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Chick-fil-A giving free food to cow-costumed customers on Cow Appreciation Day

Leaming told the TV station: “We feel like that was feeding into the speciesism that we’re trying to fight. Speciesism is basically just the idea that one life is more important than the other, simply because of the body they were born into.”

One of the protesters had a fake knife with fake blood on it, which scared the kids, Leacock wrote on Facebook.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

“There were young children there who saw everything happen and couldn't tell the difference between it being real or fake,” Leacock wrote.

“I'm all for everyone having their own opinion, but when you come into a place full of children, with a knife in hand and proceed to cut the throats of a person dressed up as a chicken and a cow, all to get a point across, that's going [too] far,” she added.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation