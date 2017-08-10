WATCH: Channing Tatum breaks out in dance with convenience store clerk

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By WSOCTV.com

Actor Channing Tatum made a surprise stop Tuesday night at a Statesville, North Carolina, gas station and even danced with the employee behind the counter, the clerk confirmed with WSOC-TV.

The “Magic Mike” star posted the encounter at the Sunoco Gas Station on West Front Street on Facebook Live.

On Wednesday night, the post was shared more than 75,400 times and had 384,000 reactions.

In the six-minute video, Tatum walks through the store and grabs a beverage and candy bar before dancing with the clerk, Beatrice.

The star of “21 Jump Street” and “G.I. Joe” has done the live videos around the state to promote his new film “Logan Lucky” that is about two brothers attempting to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

