Tyrese Gibson thanks wife as child abuse investigation dropped

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 04: Tyrese Gibson attends "The Fate Of The Furious" Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on April 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Officials reportedly decided to close their child abuse investigation into Tyrese Gibson following allegations from his ex-wife claiming he had abused their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

The 38-year-old shared a message on Instagram on Saturday after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed their investigation into allegations that he beat Shayla and decided not to seek any criminal charges against him.

>> See the post here

“When your 1st charge get dropped your wife’s mind will finally REST!!!!!” he wrote, captioning a photo of his wife, Samantha Lee, lying in bed sleeping. “Thank you Jesus for sending me a fierce and strong wife who is educated and resilient that was able to stand with me so far though [sic] this unexpected storm… We stress so that our wives and kids can rest.”

>> On Rare.us: Tyrese Gibson celebrates mother’s sobriety with an enormous gift

“When you wake up, I’m sorry Baby. I’m so sorry for posting this,” he jokingly added.

Child services reportedly launched an investigation into Gibson after his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, whom he was married to from 2007 to 2009, claimed that he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” She also said he hit her “between 12 and 16 times.” Afterward, physical and legal custody of the child was granted to her. Meanwhile, Gibson was ordered to stay 100 yards away from them both and their home.

>> Read more trending news

On Wednesday, the actor, who has always maintained his innocence, shared an emotional video in which he begged his ex-wife to work things out, People reported.

“Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, OK?” he sobbed in the clip. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.”

>> On Rare.us: Tyrese Gibson calls out his ex-wife after she accused him of abusing their daughter

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” he asked as he started crying again. “I don’t hate you, Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But, you just can’t wake up on Sept. 11 and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”