Posted: May 01, 2017

Teachers: Get free Chipotle this week

Teachers: Get free Chipotle this week
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 27: Chipotle restaurant workers fill orders for customers on the day that the company announced it will only use non-GMO ingredients in its food on April 27, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The company announced, that the Denver-based chain would not use the GMO's, which is an organism whose genome has been altered via genetic engineering in the food served at Chipotle Mexican Grills. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Molly Bloom, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chipotle is giving all educators buy-one/get-one-free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos Tuesday.

Just show up at any U.S. Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close with your school ID and order away.

The offer’s open to teachers from preschool all the way through college.

The fine print: One free entree item per teacher customer. And it’s only valid for in-store orders.

Read more here.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
