Taylor Swift releases tracklist for 'Reputation' album

7 Fun Facts About the Life of Taylor Swift

By ChristabelDuah, Rare.us

Taylor Swift just dropped the track list for her highly anticipated album, “Reputation,” and her fans are excited.

According to the track list, there’s only one song with features on the album, but Swift is bringing in musical heavyweights, including Ed Sheeran and Future. Considering both are from wildly different genres, the song “End Game” is sure to be quite the experience.

Some fans can’t wait to hear the collaboration.

I️ can’t believe @taylorswift13 got @edsheeran & @1future on the same song. We may not have world peace but this will suffice for now. #EndGame — ً (@infxst) November 8, 2017

Others think Swift, Sheeran and Future make an odd and unfavorable motley crew.

"Taylor Swift featuring Ed Sheeran and Future" is comfortably one of the top 10 worst sentences I have ever read. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) November 8, 2017

Swift officially released the 15-song track list after photos were leaked on the internet.

Here’s the full track list:

1. ... Ready For It?

2. End Game

3. I Did Something Bad

4. Don’t Blame Me

5. Delicate

6. Look What You Made Me Do

7. So It Goes...

8. Gorgeous

9. Getaway Car

10. King of My Heart

11. Dancing With Our Hands Tied

12. Dress

13. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

14. Call It What You Want

15. New Year’s Day

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Swift has been promoting her new album in major ways: secret listening sessions at her house, the album cover plastered on UPS trucks and race cars, and a 72-page magazine.

“Reputation” is Swift’s sixth studio album and is set to drop on Nov. 10. The album will be released amid much speculation about who the songs are about. The lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” is supposedly a clap back at the media and public after a drama-filled few years, and as the lyrics in the song say, the old Taylor is “dead,” -- and she’s looking to rise again with a new style, sound and relationship.

