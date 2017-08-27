SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 24: Actor Jensen Ackles attends the 'Supernatural' Special Video Presentation And Q&A during Comic-Con International 2016 at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

By Arianna Auber, Austin American-Statesman

The brewery from “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles – who plays Dean Winchester on the show – and his family isn’t open yet, but Family Business Beer Co. is already getting philanthropic.

On Sunday, the Texas Hill Country beer business organized a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief. People responded quickly — so quickly, in fact, that the campaign has already surpassed its $100,000 goal, raising more than $128,000 (and that number is rising at a viral level).

“We are partnering with Random Acts to make sure 100% of this drive goes to families impacted by this tragedy,” Family Business Beer Co. wrote on the fundraising page at crowdrise.com.

Random Acts is a nonprofit that, according to its mission statement, focuses on big and little acts of kindness to change the world. It’s no accident Family Business Beer chose Random Acts to help with its Harvey philanthropy: Random Acts was founded by another “Supernatural” cast member, Misha Collins, who plays the angel Castiel on the CW show.

Ackles is opening Family Business Beer Co. on Hamilton Pool Road with his family, including brother-in-law Gino Graul and wife Danneel. Heading up the brewing program is Nate Seale, formerly of Austin’s (512) Brewing. The project appears to be under construction still, despite a planned opening at the end of this summer, but will be a destination brewery with live music, outdoor games and food trucks once completed.

Family Business Beer Co.’s fundraiser will keep people updated on their “charity dollars at work.” There are a lot of causes the money could be donated to — much of Houston has flooded to catastrophic levels, with many people reeling from the loss of their homes.

To donate, visit crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany.