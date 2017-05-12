Now Playing
Posted: October 24, 2017

Steve Harvey shares inspirational message about faith and God

Fast Facts about Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey shares inspirational message about faith and God
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Actor Steve Harvey attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Steve Harvey spent his Sunday reflecting on God.

Honor God ALWAYS.

Posted by Steve Harvey on Sunday, October 22, 2017

The TV personality shared a moving post with fans on Facebook on Sunday and spoke candidly about his relationship with God and his faith.

“If you honor God, God gives you grace and faith. Since you can’t buy it, since you can’t purchase grace, you can’t purchase faith, He gives it out to whoever He wants to have it,” Harvey said. “But you can do some things to get more of it.”

He added: “Gratitude and honor. If you are grateful, He will give you more things to be grateful for. If you honor Him and give Him credit, you give Him the praise and the honor, He will do things for you that you can’t even explain. He will reveal stuff to you that you will never know. He’ll show you things your eyes can’t see. That’s the beauty of gratitude and honoring Him.”

