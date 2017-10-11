Harvey Weinstein Accused of Sexual Harassment

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Kumail Nanjiani' Episode 1728 -- Pictured: (l-r) Leslie Jones as Viola Davis, Cecily Strong Marion Cotillard, Kate McKinnon as Debette Goldry during 'Film Panel' in Studio 8H on Saturday, October 14, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- 'Kumail Nanjiani' Episode 1728 -- Pictured: Kate McKinnon Kellyanne Conway The Dancing Clown during 'In the Middle of the Night' on Saturday, October 14, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After facing criticism for ignoring the Harvey Weinstein scandal last week, "Saturday Night Live" slammed the Hollywood producer and tackled two of its favorite targets – President Donald Trump and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway – in this week's episode.

Saturday night's show, which featured host Kumail Nanjiani and musical guest Pink, kicked off with a fresh skewering of the president (Alec Baldwin), who ordered Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) to boycott everything from athletes' national anthem protests to Starbucks to a gay wedding.

"Outrageous. No one should disrespect the sanctity of marriage like that," Baldwin's Trump said. "As it says in my favorite verse of the Bible, double Corinthians, marriage is between a man and a woman – then another woman, then another woman and maybe one more if you've got it in you."

The comedy show also took aim at Conway (Kate McKinnon) in a parody of "It," transforming her into a sewer-dwelling clown whose sights are set on CNN's Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat).

The show then turned its attention to Weinstein. In one sketch, McKinnon appeared as fictional Hollywood icon Debette Goldry, who said Weinstein "was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar" when she met him in a hotel room.

McKinnon's Goldry later talked about "a secret code" actresses used "to warn each other about creeps."

"The code was, 'He raped me,'" she said. "That way, if any men were listening, they'd tune us right out."

Cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che also blasted the media mogul on "Weekend Update."

Addressing reports that Weinstein was seeking rehabilitation for sex addiction, Jost said, "Somehow, I don't think that's gonna help anybody. He doesn't need sex rehab; he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars and it's a prison."

