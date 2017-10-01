'SNL' premiere: Baldwin's Trump slams San Juan mayor, NFL protesters

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: WEEKEND UPDATE -- Episode 103 -- Pictured: Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump during a "Trump Phoenix Rally" on August 24, 2017 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
"Saturday Night Live" is back – and the iconic comedy show doesn't appear to be giving President Donald Trump a free pass anytime soon.
The season 43 premiere kicked off with a fresh skewering of the president, starting with his response to the devastation in Puerto Rico and ensuing feud with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.
"It's disgraceful," Baldwin's Trump responded. "You know, I actually love football. I could've played. People say I remind them of an NFL player because I'm combative, I like to win and I might have a degenerative brain disease."
