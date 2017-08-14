Shonda Rhimes to leave ABC, join Netflix

Leon Bennett

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TV viewers who are looking forward to new content from Shonda Rhimes won’t find her new programs on basic television.

According to Variety, Rhimes is leaving ABC Studios to pursue a deal with Netflix. The Shondaland production company founder reportedly signed a “multi-year production deal” with the streaming service.

The deal was announced Sunday.

Rhimes had been with ABC for more than 10 years, producing hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan (Netflix Chief Content Officer) Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” Rhimes said in a statement. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for -- the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation. The future of Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities.”

Rhimes already has plans to produce a series and “other projects,” Netflix announced in a news release.

“I’m thrilled by the idea of a world where I’m not caught in the necessary grind of network television,” Rhimes told the Wall Street Journal.

The “TGIT” (Thank God it’s Thursday) lineup will continue to air on ABC as Rhimes moves to Netflix.

“Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way,” Rhimes said. “I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career.”

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said he is “proud to have given a home to what have become some of the most celebrated and talked about shows on television.”

“Fans can rest assured that TGIT remains intact and will be as buzzed about as ever,” he said.

