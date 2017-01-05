Sign in with your existing account
Shannen Doherty pays tribute to radiation machine, doctors who treated her cancer
What You Need to Know: Breast Cancer
By
Carlin Becker
Actress Shannen Doherty
has completed radiation therapy for her breast cancer and made sure to thank the doctors who have been with her every step of the way.
>> See the post here
In an Instagram post on Friday, the star paid tribute to her doctors, and of course, to Maggie, her radiotherapy treatment machine, whom she introduced to fans
earlier this week.
“Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie,” she wrote as the caption. “And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!!”
>> Read more trending stories
Doherty then added the hashtags #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer.
Doherty will now move on to taking immunotherapy drugs, which will stimulate her immune system to kill her cancer cells.
