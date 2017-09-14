Now Playing
Selena Gomez reveals she had kidney transplant, Francia Raisa was donor

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed that she quietly underwent a kidney transplant, and her best friend Francia Raisa was her donor.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the story of her recovery with a photo of the two women holding hands together as they recover in a hospital room.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

She also shared photos of the scar along her stomach and took a moment to share her gratitude for Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In October 2015, Gomez revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The following year, she took a break from her career to check into a facility to treat her anxiety and panic attacks.

