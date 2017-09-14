Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 14, 2017
Selena Gomez reveals she had kidney transplant, Francia Raisa was donor
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress Francia Raisa and actress / singer Selena Gomez attend the Unlikely Heroes' 3rd Annual Awards Dinner And Gala at Sofitel Hotel on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes)
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Singer and actress Selena Gomez
revealed that she quietly underwent a kidney transplant, and her best friend Francia Raisa was her donor.
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the story of her recovery with a photo of the two women holding hands together as they recover in a hospital room.
>> See the post here
“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,”
Gomez wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”
She also
shared photos of the scar along her stomach and took a moment to share her gratitude for Raisa.
>> Read more trending news
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
In October 2015, Gomez
revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The following year, she took a break from her career to check into a facility to treat her anxiety and panic attacks.
