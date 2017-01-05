Now Playing
SEE IT: Prince William, Duchess Kate's holiday thank-you card makes rounds on social media

Comments
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson
VICTORIA, BC - SEPTEMBER 29: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

By Hélène Vincent

The holiday season has come and gone, but fans of the British royal family are getting another festive treat as Prince William and Duchess Kate's holiday thank-you card makes the rounds online.

Last week, a few lucky social media users revealed that they had received an adorable photo of the royal family as a thank-you for Christmas greetings. The charming photo features an awestruck Prince George and Princess Charlotte in their parents’ arms. It was taken in September during the family’s outing in Canada, at a children’s party held at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia.Take a peek below:

