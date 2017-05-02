Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2017

Sean Hannity addresses rumors that he's leaving Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

On Monday afternoon, Bill Shine announced his departure from Fox News. The longtime network executive was considered to be one of the final holdovers from the regime of former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes. Amid Shine’s departure, multiple media reports indicated that Fox anchor Sean Hannity would be the latest big name at the network to leave. In the last year, many famous Fox faces have departed the network, most notably Bill O’Reilly amid allegations of sexual harassment.

During the final moments of Hannity’s Monday night show, he addressed the rumors that he would be leaving the network, albeit in the briefest of terms.

“By the way, special thank you to all our friends in the media that were tuning in tonight, maybe for the first time. And all the lies you’ve heard about me are not true,” Hannity said.

Earlier in the day, Hannity had promised that he would clear up the reports that he was leaving the network.

Andrew Kirell of the Daily Beast reported Monday that Hannity was being courted to join a new conservative news network that would challenge Fox News.

“One insider speculates that the negotiations could end this week and Hannity might be out by Friday. Another said his final show could even be tonight or Tuesday evening, given Shine’s Monday resignation,” Kirell wrote.

