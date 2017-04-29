Sign in with your existing account
Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl
Maury Phillips/WireImage
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop singer Ciara announced the birth of their first child on Friday.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop singer Ciara, welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, who was born Friday night, ESPN reported.
>> Read more trending news
Sienna weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, according to Ciara’s Instagram post.
It's the couple's first child together, CNN reported. They married last July and used Instagram in October to announce they were expecting a baby.
The "1, 2 Step" singer has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.
