Sandra Bullock donates $1M to American Red Cross for Harvey relief

Actress Sandra Bullock has given $1 million to the American Red Cross’s Harvey Relief Fund, People magazine reports.

The “The Proposal” and “Minions” star, who owns a home in Austin, Texas, told the magazine that her decision was made in an attempt to bring people together.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” she told People. “We all have to do our part...There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Bullock is just one of many celebrities who have donated their time or money for Tropical Storm Harvey relief. Among others, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has started a fundraiser that has raised more than $5 million since Sunday, and comedian Kevin Hart said he will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross, and urged his celebrity friends to do the same.

Tropical Storm Harvey has dumped more than 50 inches of rain over Houston and its surrounding areas, the greatest amount of rainfall ever recorded in the 48 contiguous states from one storm. As of early Wednesday morning, 19 people were confirmed dead as a result of the storm.