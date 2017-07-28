Sam Hunt taking a break from music

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Country music singer Sam Hunt will give music a break for an indeterminate amount of time.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer saw much success with his hit single. His debut album, 2014’s “Montevallo,” went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy Award. Despite having four No. 1, platinum-certified singles, Hunt isn’t in a rush to do it all over again.

“I don’t (have a timeline), to be honest,” Hunt told The Boot on when he’d produce new music.

“I don’t want to come off as I don’t, you know, (that) I’m not excited about making music or I’m not very hopeful to have new music for the fans who are anxiously awaiting new music, but, you know, I’m in a place in my career and in my life where I’m not willing to give music 100 percent of me anymore,” Hunt said Sunday in an interview with The Boot. “I did that for four years, and it was fruitful as far as my career goes, but everything else in my life had to be put on hold, and I’m just not willing to do that for years and years at a time.”

Hunt’s priorities have shifted. The 32-year-old married his girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler, in April.

And he feels good about all that he’s accomplished thus far.

“I’ve done what I set out to do,” he told The Boot, adding that he’s “going to put out as much music as the percentage of time (he’s) willing to give to music will allow.”

“I’m hoping I can still have songs ready, but I can’t really make any promises based on that plan,” he said.

