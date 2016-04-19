Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell calls Donald Trump 'mentally unstable' in New Year's tweetstorm

By Melissa Gotleib

Actress Rosie O’Donnell started off the new year with a Twitter rant about President-elect Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, O’Donnell took to Twitter to call Trump “mentally unstable,” “mentally ill,” “a sick man,” “a criminal” and “the world’s worst human."

