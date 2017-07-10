'Roots' actor Ji-Tu Cumbuka dead at 77

Edgar Bibian / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The actor best known as Wrestler from the miniseries “Roots” died last week at the age of 77. Ji-Tu Cumbuka died Tuesday in Atlanta, according to People magazine.

>> Read more trending news

“In my Uncle Ji-Tu’s final days until his final moments he was surrounded with love and support!” his niece, Amber Holifield, wrote on Facebook.. “It’s was a blessing for all of us to be together in his final hour, and not to mention we pretty much stayed at the hospital with him, and boy did he enjoy our company. The nurses, maybe a different story… lol. He stayed strong and just as sweet as he wanted to be the entire time and that I will never forget that!!”

RELATED: Patton Oswalt and new fiancée Meredith Salenger had something to say to people who criticized their engagement

LaVar Burton, who played Kunta Kinte in the miniseries, shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, “He played the Wrestler in the original ‘Roots’, one of Kunta’s primary mentors; as he was for my first gig! #RIP.”

He played theWrestler in the original ROOTS, one of Kunta's primary mentors; as he was for me on my first gig! #RIP https://t.co/uQTrmiMybt — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 9, 2017

Cumbuka also starred in several roles on the big screen, including his role as the Toothless Gambler in “Harlem Nights.” He also appeared in “Brewster’s Millions,” “Mandingo,” “Bound For Glory,” “Dr. Black” and “Fun with Dick and Jane.”