Robin Thicke's girlfriend pregnant with couple's first child

Robin Thicke and his model girlfriend, April Love Geary, announced on Friday the gender of the couple’s baby.

Geary took to Instagram to share her latest sonogram, hinting at the baby’s sex by using female pronouns.

“You guys!!! Look what I’m making!!!! Note her foot that’s over her head. Got long legs like her mama!” she captioned the photo.

Geary first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in August, writing, “Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan (Thicke’s) birthday!”

Their daughter will be the couple’s first child together. Thicke is already dad to 7-year-old Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Paula Patton. During his separation from the actress in 2014, he began dating Geary. His divorce was finalized in 2015, followed by a lengthy custody battle earlier this year. He and Geary first went public with their relationship in 2015 after dating for a year.

Robin Thicke’s father, Alan Thicke, died almost a year ago after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his youngest son. Robin Thicke’s and his model girlfriend are thrilled that their bundle of joy is expected on Alan Thicke’s birthday in March.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Geary has been adamant about keeping fans up-to-date on the process via social media, frequently sharing snaps of her growing baby bump.