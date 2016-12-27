Now Playing
Posted: December 27, 2016

Ricky Harris' death: 5 things to know

Remembering Ricky Harris

Ricky Harris during 2005 BET Comedy Awards at the Pasadena Historic Civic Center in Pasadena, California. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage for BET Network)
By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died Monday at age 54, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Here's what you need to know:

1. The cause of death has not yet been released. However, Harris had a heart attack two years ago, his manager told the Times

2. In addition to his performances on "Def Comedy Jam," Harris was known for his roles on Snoop Dogg albums and the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris." Harris also appeared in "Moesha," "The District," "The Tracy Morgan Show," "The Game" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," as well as the films "Poetic Justice," "Heat" and "Dope."

3. Harris and Snoop Dogg were childhood friends. Growing up, they attended the same Long Beach, California, church and sang in the choir, the Times reports.

4. He leaves behind two daughters, his mother and an ex-wife.

5. Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer and other celebrities paid tribute to Harris on social media. Click here or scroll down to see what they were saying:

