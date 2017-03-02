Vivien Killilea

By Christabel Duah, Rare.us

Gwyneth Paltrow’s boyfriend of three years, Brad Falchuk, has proposed to his actress girlfriend, Us Weekly reports.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the publication reported the engagement was more a matter of when than if.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush,” one source revealed.

Paltrow and Falchuck met on the set of “Glee” in 2014. Falchuk, 46, was co-creator and executive producer of the former Fox show, and Paltrow had a reoccurring role as substitute teacher, Holly Holliday.

According to Us Weekly, the pair revealed their relationship to the public in September 2015 during a premiere of “Scream Queens” -- another of Falchuk’s projects.

“I think she just supports everything I do, thankfully,” Falchuk said of his now-fiancee at the time.

Paltrow, 45, made headlines in 2014 when she announced her divorce from Coldplay’s Chris Martin after 10 years of marriage. While the divorce was surprising to many, it was what Paltrow called the separation that had people scratching their heads. Their statement on Paltrow’s lifestyle site Goop read, in part, “We have always conducted our relationship privately and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

“Conscious uncoupling” became a meme of it’s own, which Paltrow would eventually grow to regret. The pair are still amicable and co-parent son, Moses, 11, and daughter Apple, 13.

Falchuk also shares two kids, Isabella and Brody, with ex-wife and TV producer Suzanne Falchuk.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

