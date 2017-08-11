Report: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pause divorce proceedings

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi

Writer-director-producer-actress Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt attend Audi at the opening night gala premiere of 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Almost one year after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce, the couple is putting their decision on hold, according to reports.

An unnamed source told E! News the husband and wife of 12 years are currently not moving forward with their divorce.

“It’s true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens,” the insider told E! News.

Since announcing news of their split, Jolie and Pitt have both independently discussed their fallout in interviews. Jolie has moved herself and their children into a home in Los Angeles, and Pitt has been working to stay sober. According to the E! source, these changes have convinced the former couple to reconsider their relationship.

“They don’t take divorce lightly and want to make sure they are doing the right thing,” the source reportedly said, adding that Pitt’s sobriety has “really changed” things. “A lot has changed since Angelina filed.”

The parents’ future is still “up in the air,” as “things can change quickly ... But they aren’t pursuing the divorce at this time,” the source said, according to E!.

Following their filing for divorce, Jolie was granted custody of the couple’s children as part of a temporary agreement, allowing Pitt “therapeutic visitation” rights.