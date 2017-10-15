Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 16, 2017

Pussycat Dolls founder responds to former member's 'prostitution ring' allegations

Comments
Kaya Jones, Former Pussycat Dolls Members, Alleges Group was a Front for ‘Prostitution Ring’

Related

View Larger
Pussycat Dolls founder responds to former member's 'prostitution ring' allegations
Kaya Jones arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Pussycat Dolls were a front for ‘prostitution ring,’ former member alleges
Pussycat Dolls were a front for ‘prostitution ring,’ former member alleges

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin is denying allegations that the girl band was part of a “prostitution ring” and that members slept with older men to be in the group.

>> Pussycat Dolls were a front for ‘prostitution ring,’ former member alleges

Antin opened up to The Blast and said the allegations were “disgusting, ridiculous lies” that one-time member Kaya Jones reported on Twitter. Antin also said Jones was “clearly looking for her 15 minutes” and was never an official member of the group. She was simply there on a trial basis, according to Antin.

On Friday, Jones tweeted that she actually left the group because it was a “prostitution ring.”

>> Read more trending news

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” Jones wrote to fans on Twitter. “How bad was it? People ask — bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”

Jones also called out the group’s “den mother” but did not name names. Antin founded the group, which started as a burlesque troupe in 1995, according to E! News.

A representative for the Pussycat Dolls has not yet responded to the allegations.

Read more here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation