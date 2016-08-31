Now Playing
Posted: August 31, 2017

Princess Diana's death: Prince William, Harry pay tribute to mother 20 years later

Comments

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LONDON —

Prince William and Prince Harry gathered Wednesday with several of the charities Princess Diana was a patron of ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

>> Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy

Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary since Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, and in honor of her legacy, her sons hosted many of her favorite charities including CenterpointGOSHThe Leprosy MissionNational AIDS TrustThe Royal Marsden and The English National Ballet.

The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry hosted the organizations as they walked the White Garden on a gloomy day in London. The royals also met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana 30 years ago.

>> On Rare.us: How Elton John played through Diana’s death — with a little help from Richard Branson

The garden was created to “create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect.”

>> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

After the tour of the garden, Prince William and Prince Harry walked along the gates of Kensington Palace and viewed some of the tributes mourners left for their late mother.

>> Read more trending news

“The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter on their behalf.

