Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry walk away after placing flowers amongst the floral and pictorial tributes to their late mother Princess Diana placed on the gates of Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Prince William and Prince Harry gathered Wednesday with several of the charities Princess Diana was a patron of ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Aug. 31 marks the 20th anniversary since Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, and in honor of her legacy, her sons hosted many of her favorite charities including Centerpoint, GOSH, The Leprosy Mission, National AIDS Trust, The Royal Marsden and The English National Ballet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive and make their way to The White Garden. pic.twitter.com/MtaJitNLtl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Duchess Catherine, and Prince Harry hosted the organizations as they walked the White Garden on a gloomy day in London. The royals also met with gardener Sean Harkin, who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore, who knew Princess Diana 30 years ago.

The garden was created to “create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect.”

TRH meet with Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from working here over 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LPA9fUWp6i — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

White Gardens follow a tradition first established at Sissinghurst, to create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect. pic.twitter.com/ZfiJzOL4co — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

After the tour of the garden, Prince William and Prince Harry walked along the gates of Kensington Palace and viewed some of the tributes mourners left for their late mother.

TRH meet representatives from the charities who had The Princess as Patron, to hear about the impact of her work. pic.twitter.com/xjt8MyATZj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

“The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter on their behalf.