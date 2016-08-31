Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 27, 2017

Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death

Comments

Related

View Larger
Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
FILE - This is a Sunday, April 9, 2017, file photo of Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Prince Harry as they arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, to attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash. (Philippe Huguen/Pool Photo, File via AP)
Photos: Prince William through the years
Photos: Prince William through the years
Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket
Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket
Princes William, Harry on their sorrow over last ‘rushed’ call with Diana
Princes William, Harry on their sorrow over last ‘rushed’ call with Diana
Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with an adorable curtsy, but everyone missed it
Princess Charlotte said goodbye to Poland with an adorable curtsy, but everyone missed it
Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986
Princess Charlotte appears to wear Prince Harry's hand-me-down shoes from 1986

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

LONDON —

Prince William and Prince Harry open up about the moment they first found out about Princess Diana’s death and defend their father and grandmother’s handling of the tragedy in the new BBC documentary, “Diana, 7 Days.”

>> Watch the promo here

“One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know,” Prince Harry says of the pain Prince Charles must have felt while breaking the horrible news to his sons. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process, as well.”

>> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket

While Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris, he remembers feeling “disbelief, refused to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what that actually means, going forward.”

>> PHOTOS: Prince William through the years

Prince William, who was 15 at the time, adds, “I remember feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy — and you feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ the whole time. Why? What have I done, why has this happened to us?”

Following Princess Diana’s death, the royal family stayed at Balmoral in order to stay out of the public eye in London. The decision was viewed negatively by the public, who wanted to see signs of the family sharing in their grief. In the documentary, the princes defend their grandmother’s decision.

>> Read more trending news

“At the time, my grandmother wanted to protect her two grandsons and my father as well,” Prince William says. “[She] felt very torn between being the grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role, and I think everyone was taken aback of what happened and the speed it happened … All of us were in new territory. My grandmother and my father believed we were better served in Balmoral, having the walks and space and the peace to be with the family and not be immersed or having to deal with serious decision or worries straightaway.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation