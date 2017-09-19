Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Prince Charles may not live in Buckingham Palace when he is king, report says

Prince Charles
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Prince Charles

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

LONDON —

A report in The Sunday Times suggests that Prince Charles may not be as fond of Buckingham Palace as his mother is. According to reports, Charles would use the palace as “monarchy HQ” for official business, and allow for it to be open to visitors and tourists for longer than the current three months during the summer.

The Times stated that Charles “doesn’t see [Buckingham Palace] as a ­viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.” The newspaper also claimed that Prince William agrees with his father that the palace is too big and costly for family life.

“What’s to say Buckingham Palace can’t be opened to the public for at least six months, while keeping the state rooms pristine for use during big occasions?” noted one source. “That would be a modern approach and he’ll be thinking along those lines.”

Another insider added, “It makes perfect sense commercially to offset the costs of running such a big place by extending availability to the ticket-buying public.”

Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, currently reside at Clarence House, which is across Green Park from Buckingham Palace.

