Posted: November 29, 2017

President Trump gloats after Matt Lauer fired

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s a somber day on “The Today Show” for Matt Lauer’s shocked co-hosts after he was abruptly terminated after more than 20 years over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct – but President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter commenting on it.

Official reports have specified few details.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” the show said in a statement.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took their usual spots with nothing like their usual lighthearted banter.

“Right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you,” Guthrie said after she read the entire statement. “I’m heartbroken.”

Her voice sounding shaky, Guthrie said she felt for both Lauer, her longtime friend and colleague, and the person who lodged the complaint.

Trump was less nuanced in his response:

