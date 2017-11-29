President Trump gloats after Matt Lauer fired

WATCH: Matt Lauer Through the Years

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s a somber day on “The Today Show” for Matt Lauer’s shocked co-hosts after he was abruptly terminated after more than 20 years over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct – but President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter commenting on it.

Official reports have specified few details.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” the show said in a statement.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took their usual spots with nothing like their usual lighthearted banter.

“Right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you,” Guthrie said after she read the entire statement. “I’m heartbroken.”

Her voice sounding shaky, Guthrie said she felt for both Lauer, her longtime friend and colleague, and the person who lodged the complaint.

Trump was less nuanced in his response:

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017