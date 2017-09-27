Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico to help cancer patients

Grammy award winner Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull” at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Feb. 1.
Michael Ares/Palm Beach Post
Grammy award winner Armando Christian Perez “Pitbull” at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on Feb. 1.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Miami-based rapper Pitbull has joined the group of people who are reaching out to help victims in Puerto Rico.

The Grammy award-winning artist will be sending his personal plane to Puerto Rico to help cancer patients to get treatment in the United States, the New York Daily News reported.

He told the paper that it was the least he could do.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the Daily News.

On Tuesday, Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jennifer González on Twitter thanked Pitbull for his help: 

Also this week, ESPN reported that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was also loaning his plane out for relief efforts. Point guard J.J. Barea was going to fly the plane to the island to help transport food, water and supplies.

And “Despacito” singer Daddy Yankee earlier this week told CNN that he donated $200,000 to the cause. The native Puerto Rican said his wife and family live there and need help: 

Read more at the New York Daily News and ESPN

