Pink performed 'Barbies' at the CMA Awards, and fans had plenty to say

Pink performs 'Barbies' at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By Melinda Lorge, Rare.us

Each year, it seems the Country Music Association invites an artist from outside the country genre to sing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during the CMA Awards. Last year, the surprise act was Beyoncé. Prior to that, it was Memphis-born pop singer Justin Timberlake.

Just last month, it was revealed that Pink was going to be the unexpected guest for the 51st annual CMA Awards ceremony Wednesday. However, it was unclear what song she would sing, or if she would sing a duet.

Nonetheless, she delivered a stripped-down performance of her emotional ballad, “Barbies,” from her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma.”

The female powerhouse, who is known for soaring across the stage like an acrobat, didn’t need all of the bells and whistles for her performance. Instead, she sat on a bar stool as a string section played along.

After her performance, fans took to social media with their opinions about whether Pink belonged at the CMA Awards. And, yes, some people seemed a tad confused.

“Retweet if you’re confused as to why Pink is performing right now #CMAawards,” one person tweeted.



“Shame we didn’t have any country artist that could have performed instead of Pink on the CMA Awards. #CMAawards,” another person added.



On the other hand, many fans were delighted by Pink’s presence at the CMAs.

“Shout out to @Pink for having one of the most country performances of the night. You did amazing sweetie. Beautiful song #CMAawards,” one fan wrote on Twitter.



“Thank you for sharing your voice with #Nashville and the #cmaawards,” another fan wrote.

And perhaps you’d consider Pink to be an odd choice for a country music awards show, but she’s no stranger to country music, as she was nominated for her first-ever CMA Award this year. Pink earned a nod in Musical Event of the Year for “Setting the World on Fire,” her duet with Kenny Chesney.