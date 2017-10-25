Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Nearly four years after losing her father, Paul Walker, in a car accident, Meadow Walker has reached a settlement with Porsche.

Meadow Walker, 18, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the German car company after her father’s death in 2013, and according to E! News, she reached a settlement on Oct. 16.

The terms of the settlement have reportedly been made confidential, but now that a deal has been reached, both parties have requested the suit be dismissed.

In court documents, Meadow Walker and her lawyers claimed that the Porsche Carrera GT Paul Walker was driving at the time of his death “lacked safety features ... that could have prevented the accident or, at a minimum, allowed Paul Walker to survive the crash.”

The documents also alleged that Porsche was aware of the issues with the specific car, and it “had a history of instability and control issues.”

“The bottom line is that the Porsche Carrera GT is a dangerous car,” Meadow Walker’s lawyer, Jeff Milam, told E! News in 2015. “It doesn’t belong on the street. And we shouldn’t be without Paul Walker or his friend, Roger Rodas.”

Meadow Walker was reportedly awarded $10.1 million by the Rodas estate in 2016, after which Milam released another statement on behalf of his client.

“The amount paid by the estate of Roger Rodas into a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what her father would have earned as an international movie star had his life not tragically been cut short,” he said. “Through his estate, Mr. Rodas, the driver of the car, took partial responsibility for the crash. Meadow’s lawsuit against Porsche AG -- a $13 billion corporation -- intends to hold the company responsible for producing a vehicle that was defective and caused Paul Walker’s death.”

