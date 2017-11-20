Now Playing
Posted: November 20, 2017

Paris Hilton says she and Britney Spears invented the selfie -- and she's got pics as proof

Paris Hilton attends the premiere of Focus Features'
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Paris Hilton attends the premiere of Focus Features' "The Beguiled" at Directors Guild Of America on June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

In her 2015 book “Selfish” -- which was literally just a compilation of selfies -- Kim Kardashian-West made the rather audacious claim that she was participating in the trend way before it was cool, and seemed to imply that she was responsible for it.

“I took pictures of myself with digital cameras when I was in junior high and high school, and I just got hooked,” she wrote. “I was always obsessed with selfies.”

Fast forward to November 2017, and someone else is disputing Kardashian-West’s claim. That someone is Paris Hilton, the hotel heiress for whom Kardashian-West used to be a stylist.

“11 years ago today, Me (and) Britney invented the selfie,” Hilton wrote in a tweet with a photo of herself and pop-star Britney Spears.

It’s a bold claim, and it’s unclear if Hilton was serious or joking, but internet users responded nonetheless.

