Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 12, 2017

New 'Fifty Shades of Grey' novel coming -- this one from Christian Grey's perspective 

Comments
A woman looks at a copy of the novel
AFP/AFP/Getty Images
A woman looks at a copy of the novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" at a book shop in central London on July 19, 2012. It's a literary phenomenon: with nearly 40 million copies sold, "Fifty Shades of Grey", an erotic romance spiced up with sado-masochism is well on its way to breaking all the records. (WILL OLIVER/AFP/GettyImages)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Get excited, “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans, because a new novel is headed your way.

Famed author E.L. James announced Tuesday she will be releasing a new novel in the series, but this time, she will tell the story from Christian Grey’s point of view instead of the original protagonist, Anastasia Steele.

>> Read more trending news 

“Hello all. I’m delighted to let you know that ‘Darker: Fifty Shades Darker,’ as told by Christian, will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it,” she wrote on social media.

All three of James’ original “Fifty Shades” novels are New York Times Bestsellers. The author released “Grey,” the first book in the series as told through Grey’s perspective, in June 2015. A description on Amazon describes the new perspective as such: “In Christian’s own words, and through his thoughts, reflections and dreams, E. L. James offers a fresh perspective on the love story that has enthralled millions of readers around the world.”

James’ original story steamed up the internet in 2011 as a piece of web-only fan fiction before its popularity pushed it into a hard-copy novel. The movie, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, came out in 2015.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation