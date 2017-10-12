AFP/AFP/Getty Images

A woman looks at a copy of the novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" at a book shop in central London on July 19, 2012. It's a literary phenomenon: with nearly 40 million copies sold, "Fifty Shades of Grey", an erotic romance spiced up with sado-masochism is well on its way to breaking all the records. (WILL OLIVER/AFP/GettyImages)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Get excited, “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans, because a new novel is headed your way.

Famed author E.L. James announced Tuesday she will be releasing a new novel in the series, but this time, she will tell the story from Christian Grey’s point of view instead of the original protagonist, Anastasia Steele.

“Hello all. I’m delighted to let you know that ‘Darker: Fifty Shades Darker,’ as told by Christian, will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it,” she wrote on social media.

All three of James’ original “Fifty Shades” novels are New York Times Bestsellers. The author released “Grey,” the first book in the series as told through Grey’s perspective, in June 2015. A description on Amazon describes the new perspective as such: “In Christian’s own words, and through his thoughts, reflections and dreams, E. L. James offers a fresh perspective on the love story that has enthralled millions of readers around the world.”



James’ original story steamed up the internet in 2011 as a piece of web-only fan fiction before its popularity pushed it into a hard-copy novel. The movie, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, came out in 2015.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.