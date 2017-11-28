VIDEO: First Lady Reveals White House Holiday Decor

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman

First lady Melania Trump, along with second lady Karen Pence, traveled to Texas on Wednesday to visit with first responders and check on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. And if there’s anything politicians (or in this case, politicians’ spouses) love to do when they’re on a visit, it’s make a stop at a purveyor of local cuisine. Trump and Pence flew through Corpus Christi, which means Whataburger.

According to social media reports (including tweets from reporters along for the trip, as well as a White House official), the first and second lady stopped by the venerable Texas burger chain and walked out with at least some of those famous fries. The rest of their order is unknown (so far), but the tweets about the pit stop are quite a journey.



This wasn’t a planned stop and it’s not clear if @FLOTUS is going in for a bite to eat. https://t.co/iUd116Q8wt — Eleanor Dearman (@CallerElly) December 6, 2017

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Reporters in the press pool said the first and second lady treated them to fries.



... yes! fries for the press van tho 🍟 pic.twitter.com/ENUyEiN0cf — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

Officials in Texas approved. The orange and the white, as ever, proved to be a unifying force.



Looks like @FLOTUS is Texas savvy. She & Karen Pence dined at @Whataburger today with my wife the First Lady of Texas. They are here for ongoing help for #HurricaneHarvey. @TexasFLCA #txlege #TexasStrong. https://t.co/QjnDgxbTdD — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 6, 2017

Even @FLOTUS can't leave Corpus Christi without @Whataburger, a hometown classic! Grab one for the flight back! https://t.co/LGtAdgxrpW — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) December 6, 2017

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Trump and Pence stopped at the Whataburger at 602 Padre Island Drive.