Posted: December 07, 2017

Melania Trump, Karen Pence stop at Whataburger, treat press to french fries

VIDEO: First Lady Reveals White House Holiday Decor

Melania Trump, Karen Pence stop at Whataburger, treat press to french fries
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

First lady Melania Trump, along with second lady Karen Pence, traveled to Texas on Wednesday to visit with first responders and check on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. And if there’s anything politicians (or in this case, politicians’ spouses) love to do when they’re on a visit, it’s make a stop at a purveyor of local cuisine. Trump and Pence flew through Corpus Christi, which means Whataburger.

According to social media reports (including tweets from reporters along for the trip, as well as a White House official), the first and second lady stopped by the venerable Texas burger chain and walked out with at least some of those famous fries. The rest of their order is unknown (so far), but the tweets about the pit stop are quite a journey.

Reporters in the press pool said the first and second lady treated them to fries.

Officials in Texas approved. The orange and the white, as ever, proved to be a unifying force.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Trump and Pence stopped at the Whataburger at 602 Padre Island Drive. 

