Meghan Markle arrives at the USA Network's "Suits" season 5 held at Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Meghan Markle is opening up about her private relationship with Prince Harry for the first time in the upcoming October issue of Vanity Fair.

Markle has been private about many aspects of her life, so it may come as a surprise to some fans that she proudly proclaimed she is in love with Harry for the issue.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she said. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us.”

She continued, “It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy.”

The couple met in July 2016 and have been dating ever since. Harry has been spotted visiting her in Toronto, and she has made several trips to London. The “Suits” actress said the fame and attention has been “challenging,” but they have worked through it together.

“It has its challenges, and it comes in waves,” Markle said. “But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.”

Since the couple returned from their romantic trip to Africa, rumors of an engagement have been swirling, but Markle seems to be comfortable with the pace of the relationship.

“I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple,” she said. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

