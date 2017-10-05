Actress Tina Fey (L) poses with fellow cast members Jonathan Bennett and Lindsay Lohan at the after-party for Paramount's 'Mean Girls' at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The cast of “Mean Girls” reunited in honor of what some call “Mean Girls Day” on Oct. 3.

The honorary day comes from a scene in the movie in which Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) what day it was.

The reunion was in response to the Las Vegas shooting massacre on Sunday. Cast members joined together in an effort to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting.

Bennett, along with Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Daniel Franzese, asked their “groolest fans ever” to join them in donating to a GoFundMe account set up for the victims. The actors recorded messages that were posted on Seyfried’s Instagram account and a YouTube video featured on the GoFundMe page.

“If every fan just gave $3 in honor of Oct. 3, just $3, we would hit our goal of $300,000 in no time,” Bennett said.

“Guys, look, we know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen,” Chabert said.

According to the GoFundMe page, 100 percent of funds raised will be distributed to the victims of Las Vegas through the National Compassion Fund.

Lohan, Lizzy Caplan and Rajiv Surendra did not appear in the original video but appeared in a follow-up video with details of an update on the fundraising.

As of Thursday morning, the account had raised more than $72,000 of the $300,000 goal. Bennett posted the first $1,003 donation.