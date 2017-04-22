Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 04, 2017

#MayTheFourthBeWithYou: 'Star Wars' fans celebrate unofficial holiday

Comments

Related

View Larger
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou: 'Star Wars' fans celebrate unofficial holiday
American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in costume as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy, 1977. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images)
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years
Carrie Fisher dead at 60

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's that time again.

May 4 is unofficially known as "Star Wars Day" in honor of the pun-tastic phrase, "May the fourth be with you."

>> Photos: Carrie Fisher through the years

Naturally, fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to the popular films, this year paying special attention to Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died last year. 

>> Click here or scroll down to see what people were saying on social media

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation