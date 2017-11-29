Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer fired over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Comments

Related

View Larger
Matt Lauer fired over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior
TV personality Matt Lauer attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC’s “Today” show over allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

>> PHOTOS: Matt Lauer through the years

>> Read more trending news 

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation