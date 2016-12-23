Now Playing
Posted: December 28, 2016

Mark Hamill reacts to Carrie Fisher's death in heartbreaking social media posts

Mark Hamill reacts to Carrie Fisher's death in heartbreaking social media posts
American actors Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill on the set of 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.
By Betsi Fores

Fellow actor and “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill tweeted Tuesday after learning of the death of his friend, Carrie Fisher.

“No words,” he wrote, including a photo of the two in “Star Wars” costumes. He included the hashtag “#devastated.”

