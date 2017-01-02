Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Other than tweeting hours after her embarrassing New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey has stayed silent about the incident, letting her team do the talking for her. They accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her on purpose – a claim the production company has called "absurd."

Carey is now speaking out in her first interview since the debacle. Talking with Entertainment Weekly, she reflected on what went wrong.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person, and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she said. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that, and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

As embarrassed as she was, Carey said the disastrous performance won’t stop her from signing onto live TV events in the future and that her fans have been very supportive over the past few days.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team,” she said. “My true fans have been so supportive, and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact, because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”