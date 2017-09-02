Now Playing
Posted: September 03, 2017

Madonna announces move to Portugal, plans for new music

US singer-songwriter Madonna poses arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
US singer-songwriter Madonna poses arriving on the carpet to attend a special screening of the film "The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years" in London on September 15, 2016. / AFP / Ben STANSALL

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Singer Madonna surprised her fans with the news that she has not only moved to Portugal, but she also has some new music in the works.

The 59-year-old “Material Girl” made the announcement on Instagram with two posts about her new life and upcoming projects.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making new music! This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point.”

In another post, she posted a photo of various wicker baskets, writing, “I used to be a basket case but now I live in Lisbon.”

The singer had previously been living in New York.

The Associated Press reports that Madonna fell in love with Portugal during her 2004 European tour.

Her upcoming directorial project, “Loved,” is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells,” according to People magazine.

Madonna’s last album, “Rebel Heart,” was released in 2015.

