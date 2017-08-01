Macklemore OK after crash with suspected drunken driver

Christopher Polk

Singer-songwriter Macklemore attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By Colleen West, KIRO7.com

Musician Macklemore is OK after he was involved in a crash with a suspected drunken driver on Whidbey Island in Washington state.

>> Read more trending news

The Washington State Patrol said the crash happened at 10:45 p.m. Friday at Cascade Avenue and Sixth in Langley, Washington.

Officers said a 24-year-old man driving a Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line and hit Macklemore’s 2016 Mercedes head-on.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, and a warrant for a blood sample was served and then taken at the hospital.

Macklemore was not hurt, according to KIRO-TV.

It is not known if anyone else was in Macklemore's car at the time of the crash.