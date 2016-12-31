Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 02, 2017

Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Comments
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Emma Watson attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Emma Watson attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker

The official Instagram account for the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film shared a snippet of Emma Watson, who plays Belle, singing “Something There" – and fans are loving it. 

“Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest,” the caption reads.

>> Listen to the clip here

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest

A video posted by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on


“I’m crying! This is beautiful and I’m so excited!” one user commented.

>> Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops

Another wrote, “Amazing! She sounds great!”

>> Read more trending stories

Take a listen and decide for yourself. You can catch the “Harry Potter” star as one of everyone’s favorite Disney princesses when the movie hits theaters on March 17.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation