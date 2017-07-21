Rich Fury

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

After the death of rocker Chris Cornell was announced in May, Chester Bennington was one of the many high profile names that paid tribute to the Soundgarden singer.

Bennington, best known as the lead singer of the band Linkin Park, died by suicide this week. He was found hanging in a private residence in California early Thursday morning.

Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Southgarden singer Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday.

Weeks before his death, Bennington performed “Hallelujah,” a Leonard Coen song famously covered by Jeff Buckley, at Cornell’s funeral. That week, he remembered his friend in an emotional post on social media.

“I’m still weeping with sadness as we as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family,” Bennington wrote in an open letter to Cornell. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family.Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life.”

Bennington was 41 years old. He is survived by his wife and six children.