Posted: October 11, 2017

Lindsay Lohan defends Harvey Weinstein, says she feels ‘very bad’ for him

Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2006. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)
Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2006. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Lindsay Lohan spoke out in defense of Harvey Weinstein amid his sexual misconduct allegations in a now-deleted video on Instagram, and fans took to Twitter to share their outrage.

Lohan shared her support of Weinstein in an Instagram video which she deleted just one hour later. According to People magazine, she posted the video in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time in the United Arab Emirates, where she is currently living. 

Fans were quick to record and share the video.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan. I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in her newly developed accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Lohan said Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, should stand by him. Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in a statement to People magazine earlier Tuesday night.

The actress continued: “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

Fans were quick to slam the actress on Twitter.

Many high-profile actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd have come forward with allegations about the famed producer.

Weinstein reportedly plans to enter a treatment facility at an undisclosed location.

