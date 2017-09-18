Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 19, 2017
Lady Gaga discusses struggle with fibromyalgia
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lady Gaga attends the "Gaga: Five Foot Two" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Lady Gaga is
sharing her pain with fans in a new documentary for Netflix.
>> Read more trending news
In a new trailer released for the upcoming documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” she gives fans a glimpse of what her life is like struggling with fibromyalgia.
“I have chased this pain for four or five years,” she said in the trailer, which shows her getting shots at a doctor’s office. The singer goes on to say that it is her fans who have helped keep her going all of these years. “But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can ... go.”
Gaga recently postponed part of her European tour due to the condition and opened up on
Instagram about her debilitating condition.
“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them,” she wrote. “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”
I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.
A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on
Sep 18, 2017 at 12:01am PDT
The documentary starts streaming on Netflix on September 22.
See the trailer
here .
