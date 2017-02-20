Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Frances Bean Cobain at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 Show at Park Avenue Armory on Feb. 16, 2017, in New York City.

By Michelle Ewing

The daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love paid a heartwarming tribute to her late father on what would have been his 50th birthday.

According to ABC News, Frances Bean Cobain, 24, took to social media Monday to share a message to the grunge rock legend, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 1994.

"Today would have been your 50th birthday," she wrote in an Instagram post. "You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST



She also shared an image of a text message exchange with her grandmother, Wendy Cobain.

"I love you so much," Frances Bean Cobain wrote. "Thank you for being my one and only Grams. I wouldn't trade you for the world and I know he is thankful that you raised me to be as strong & compassionate as you are."

Wendy Cobain responded, "Ohhh, what beautiful words from his beloved daughter. You were such a caring, loving little girl and have turned into such a beautiful young woman. He would be so 'smugly' proud of you, saying, 'Hey, that's MY daughter.' I love you with all my heart. Thank God you were here for me to love & care for. Grams."

Frances Bean Cobain captioned the image, "Not gonna lie, I cried a little."

