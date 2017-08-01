Now Playing
Posted: October 29, 2017

Kim Kardashian West dressed up as Cher for Halloween, and people are loving it

Kim Kardashian West dressed up as Cher for Halloween, and people are loving it
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kim Kardashian (L) and Jonathan Cheban attend Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

After channeling her on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar, Kim Kardashian West dressed up as her icon Cher again for Halloween, and fans can’t get enough of her costume, which replicated the singer’s look at the 1973 Academy Awards, People reports.

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said on Periscope. “Her stomach … I don’t think anyone could compare.”

The reality TV star donned a long black wig and a custom-made replica of Cher’s infamous outfit. Her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, stood in as Sonny. She shared several videos and pictures of her ensemble on social media, even teasing fans with hints about her costume before the big reveal.

“Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her,” she said about her costume.

Not only did Cher herself approve of Kardashian West’s costume, writing on Twitter, “Woke To See You Are Me 4 [Halloween] You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister,” but fans made it known they loved the look, as well:

